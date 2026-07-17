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Teen charged after 13-year-old boy fatally shot in South Chicago: police

By Cody King
FOX 32 Chicago
South Chicago
Published July 17, 2026 7:51 PM CDT
Published July 17, 2026 7:51 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood.
    • Police said the victim was shot in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue and later died at Comer Children's Hospital.
    • The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 18 for a detention hearing.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 13-year-old

The backstory:

The suspect was arrested Thursday in the 3000 block of E. 79th Place, according to Chicago police. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of issuance of a warrant.

Police said the suspect fatally shot the 13-year-old in the 8200 block of S. Coles Ave. 

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What's next:

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 18 for a detention hearing.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

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