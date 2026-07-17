Teen charged after 13-year-old boy fatally shot in South Chicago: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the victim was shot in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue and later died at Comer Children's Hospital. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 18 for a detention hearing.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood, police said.

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 13-year-old

The backstory:

The suspect was arrested Thursday in the 3000 block of E. 79th Place, according to Chicago police. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of issuance of a warrant.

Police said the suspect fatally shot the 13-year-old in the 8200 block of S. Coles Ave.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What's next:

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 18 for a detention hearing.