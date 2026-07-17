Teen charged after 13-year-old boy fatally shot in South Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chicago's South Chicago neighborhood, police said.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 13-year-old
The backstory:
The suspect was arrested Thursday in the 3000 block of E. 79th Place, according to Chicago police. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of issuance of a warrant.
Police said the suspect fatally shot the 13-year-old in the 8200 block of S. Coles Ave.
The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
What's next:
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court July 18 for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.