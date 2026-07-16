Photos show thick Canadian wildfire smoke covering Chicago skies

The Brief Photos from across Chicagoland show thick wildfire smoke reducing visibility and creating hazy skies. Dangerous air quality is expected to continue through Thursday and could linger into Friday. Health officials recommend staying indoors when possible and wearing an N95 or KN95 mask if you must be outside.



Wildfire smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires is creating hazy skies and dangerous air quality across Chicagoland, and viewers are sharing photos showing just how thick the smoke has become.

Wildfire smoke plagues Chicago

What we know:

Photos from across the Chicago area show a thick layer of smoke blanketing the skyline and neighborhoods Thursday as smoke from wildfires in Canada continues to move into the region.

The worst air quality is expected in the northern suburbs and along the lakefront, where conditions could reach the "very unhealthy" range.

In Portage, Indiana, air quality reached the "hazardous" category Thursday morning, meaning the smoke can affect everyone — not just people with underlying health conditions.

The smoke is expected to remain a problem throughout the day and could continue into Friday, although it is expected to become somewhat less dense.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Credit: Lakenya Stevens

The smoky conditions come with hot and humid weather. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Most of the area is expected to stay dry, though an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible.

What you can do:

Health officials recommend staying indoors as much as possible and limiting outdoor activity.

If you must be outside, experts recommend wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask to help filter smoke particles. Drivers can also reduce smoke exposure by using the recirculate setting in their vehicles instead of bringing outside air into the cabin.