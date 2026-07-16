Chicago man charged months after fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Naperville man

The Brief A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in February. Officials said the crash killed a 25-year-old Naperville man and seriously injured another man. The suspect was arrested this week with help from the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges months after police say he caused a crash that killed one man and seriously injured another before running from the scene.

Chicago fatal hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Daron Lipscomb, 31, was arrested Monday in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Daron Lipscomb | CPD

Police said Lipscomb was the driver involved in a deadly crash on Feb. 20 in the 3500 block of North Elston Avenue in the city's Avondale neighborhood.

According to investigators, a Toyota RAV4 driven by Lipscomb was traveling north on Elston Avenue around 5:50 a.m. when it ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota Prius traveling south on Kedzie Avenue.

The driver of the Prius, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The passenger, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 25-year-old Ali Abdullah of Naperville, was also taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 a.m.

Police said Lipscomb got out of the RAV4 and ran away after the crash.

He has been charged with five felonies:

One count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

One count of failing to report an accident involving a death.

One count of failing to report an accident involving an injury.

Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

What's next:

Lipscomb was due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Rap sheet

According to Chicago police records, Lipscomb has been arrested at least seven times since 2015.

His arrest history includes allegations of manufacturing and delivering cocaine, domestic battery, driving with a false, stolen or altered temporary registration permit, traffic-related offenses, and two warrant-related arrests.