Group steals SUV from Chicago auto shop, crashes into several vehicles during getaway

The Brief Four suspects broke into an auto body shop near Clark and Pratt and stole an SUV, police said. The stolen SUV crashed into two moving SUVs and two parked vehicles while trying to escape. One suspect was arrested, while three others remain on the run.



A group of thieves stole an SUV from a North Side auto body shop late Tuesday night and crashed into several vehicles as they tried to get away, injuring three women, according to Chicago police.

Car theft ends in multi-vehicle crash

What we know:

The break-in happened around 11:22 p.m. in the 6800 block of North Clark Street, near Pratt Blvd., in Rogers Park.

Police said four male suspects entered an auto body shop through the rear of the building and stole a red SUV.

A red SUV was stolen Tuesday night from a North Side auto shop.

It appears the suspects drove the SUV through a glass garage door to escape the business.

Police said the stolen SUV then crashed into a gray SUV, a black SUV and two parked vehicles nearby.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. Charges are pending.

Three other suspects ran away before officers arrived and have not been found.

Injuries

The driver of the gray SUV was not hurt and refused medical treatment, police said.

Three women who were in the black SUV were injured.

One woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Two other women were taken to St. Francis Hospital and were also listed in good condition.

A man from the black SUV was also taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the three suspects who escaped have been identified.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating.