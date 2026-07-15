Montana Weathers murder: Chicago man due in court Wednesday in killing of boy at July 4 party

The Brief A Chicago man charged with killing 10-year-old Montana Weathers is due back in court Wednesday morning. The boy's family is expected to attend the formal hearing in Crown Point. Prosecutors say the child was killed during a Fourth of July gathering after the suspect allegedly returned to the home and opened fire.



A Chicago man charged with killing a 10-year-old Chicago boy during a Fourth of July gathering in northwest Indiana is due back in court Wednesday morning for a formal hearing.

Gary murder suspect due in court

The backstory:

Ernesto Posadas is charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, weapons offenses and vehicle theft in connection with the July 5 shooting.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home on Chase Street in Gary where family and friends had gathered to watch fireworks.

Court records say 10-year-old Montana Weathers was shot in the head and died. A 51-year-old man was also shot and listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

According to court documents, witnesses told investigators Posadas had been at the party earlier in the evening but left after arguing with his girlfriend between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Witnesses said Posadas later returned, and gunfire broke out outside the home. One witness told police they tried to push Weathers out of the way, but after the shooting stopped, the child was found lying on the ground.

Investigators recovered eight to 10 shell casings from the sidewalk. Witnesses said they saw two gunmen run to a black minivan, where another person was waiting to drive away. Someone inside the home also fired shots at the van as it left.

Police said Ring doorbell video captured the minivan's license plate and showed at least two shooters. Investigators also said one of the gunmen appeared to be wearing the same Chicago Bears shirt Posadas had on when he arrived at the party earlier that night.

Using the license plate and license plate reader technology, investigators tracked the minivan that afternoon on July 5. Police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 80/94, where court records say Posadas identified himself as the driver.

Investigators said Posadas first denied being in Indiana but later admitted he attended the party. He denied returning to the home after leaving.

Prosecutors also said Posadas has a previous violent felony conviction in Cook County from a 2018 aggravated kidnapping case. They also said he was out on bond in a separate Cass County case at the time of the shooting, though no details about that case were discussed.

What's next:

Posadas remains jailed without bond. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Lake County court for a formal hearing.

Weathers' family is expected to be in the courtroom.