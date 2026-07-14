Plainfield man charged with murder in fatal Chicago West Side shooting

The Brief Plainfield man charged: Demetric Freeling Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Chicago's West Side. Victim died after shooting: Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the chest inside a home in the 600 block of North Latrobe Avenue on July 5 and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. Court hearing set: Police have not released the victim's identity or a motive. Freeling is scheduled for a detention hearing Tuesday.



A Plainfield man is facing murder charges after police said he fatally shot a man on Chicago's West Side earlier this month.

What we know:

Demetric Freeling Jr., 31, of Plainfield, was arrested Sunday in the 2700 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet. He is charged with first-degree murder, murder with a strong probability of death or great bodily harm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Demetric Freeling Jr., 31. (Chicago PD )

The charges stem from a fatal shooting July 5 in the 600 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

Police said a 31-year-old man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the shooting. It is also unclear whether Freeling knew the victim.

What's next:

Freeling remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.