Plainfield man charged with murder in fatal Chicago West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Plainfield man is facing murder charges after police said he fatally shot a man on Chicago's West Side earlier this month.
What we know:
Demetric Freeling Jr., 31, of Plainfield, was arrested Sunday in the 2700 block of Plainfield Road in Joliet. He is charged with first-degree murder, murder with a strong probability of death or great bodily harm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Demetric Freeling Jr., 31. (Chicago PD )
The charges stem from a fatal shooting July 5 in the 600 block of North Latrobe Avenue.
Police said a 31-year-old man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the shooting. It is also unclear whether Freeling knew the victim.
What's next:
Freeling remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.