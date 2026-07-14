Body recovered from Fox Lake's Myers Bay is missing 15-year-old boy, officials say

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body recovered from Myers Bay is a missing 15-year-old boy. The teen disappeared around 6 p.m. Monday after jumping from a boat into the water and not resurfacing. Authorities said the boy was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water.



A body recovered from Myers Bay on the Chain O' Lakes in northwest suburban Fox Lake is that of a teenager who disappeared after jumping into the water Monday evening, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to Myers Bay around 6 p.m. after receiving reports that a swimmer had gone underwater and did not come back up.

The scene where a boy went missing in the water in Fox Lake Monday evening.

Authorities said a 15-year-old boy jumped from a boat into the water but never resurfaced. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit, Illinois Conservation Police and several local fire departments responded to the scene. Dive teams searched the water until they recovered the teen's body, according to Lake County Chief Christopher Covelli.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the boy's name.

What's next:

Additional information, including the teen's identity and his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Lake County Coroner's Office once an autopsy is completed.