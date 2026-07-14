Chicago police officers hurt in West Side crash
CHICAGO - Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on the city's West Side.
Chicago crash with CPD squad car
What we know:
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Division Street and Hamlin Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
The crash involved a Chicago police squad car and a black SUV.
Four people were taken to area hospitals, including the officers.
Fire officials said one of the victims suffered critical injuries, while the other three were seriously hurt.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the conditions of the officers.
It is also unclear what led to the crash.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Fire Department and emergency scanner traffic.