Chicago police officers hurt in West Side crash

The Brief Two Chicago police officers were reportedly hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash at Division and Hamlin. Police have not said what caused the crash or released the officers' conditions.



Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on the city's West Side.

Chicago crash with CPD squad car

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Division Street and Hamlin Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The crash involved a Chicago police squad car and a black SUV.

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Four people were taken to area hospitals, including the officers.

Fire officials said one of the victims suffered critical injuries, while the other three were seriously hurt.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the conditions of the officers.

It is also unclear what led to the crash.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.