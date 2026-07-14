Chicago crime: West Side drive-by among two shootings reported overnight

The Brief Two men were hurt in separate shootings in Chicago from Monday evening into early Tuesday. One of the shootings was a drive-by on the West Side. No arrests have been announced.



Two men were wounded in separate shootings in Chicago from Monday evening into early Tuesday, including a drive-by shooting on the city's West Side, police said.

Chicago drive-by shooting

What we know:

A 36-year-old man was shot around 7:06 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Monroe Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the man was outside when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The man was shot twice in his right leg. Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated him at the scene before taking him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

South Side shooting

In the second shooting, a 44-year-old man walked into Christ Hospital after being shot around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of West 113th Place in the city's Roseland neighborhood. The man was outside when another man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and fired before running away.

The victim was shot in his left foot and was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shootings were random or targeted.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating the West Side drive-by shooting, while Area Two detectives are investigating the Roseland shooting.