Cook County crime: Chicago man, suburban woman charged in separate felony gun cases

The Brief A 23-year-old Chicago man and a 33-year-old Calumet City woman were arrested in separate incidents on July 7. Sheriff's police said both were found with loaded guns and each faces a felony weapon charge. Both were ordered released after their first court appearances.



A Chicago man and a suburban woman are each facing a felony gun charge after they were arrested in separate incidents on the same day, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

CTA station arrest

The backstory:

The first arrest happened around 2:20 p.m. on July 7 at the CTA's 95th Street Red Line station.

According to Cook County Sheriff's police, officers conducting routine checks at the station saw 23-year-old Nasir Brown crossing between Red Line rail cars, which violates CTA rules.

Officers arrested Brown on a disorderly conduct charge. While searching him and his belongings, they said they found a loaded gun inside his backpack.

The sheriff's office said firearms are not allowed on CTA property.

Nasir Brown | CCSO

Brown was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony. He also faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. He was ordered released after his first court appearance.

Suburban traffic stop arrest

About 9 p.m. that same day, sheriff's police investigators stopped a silver Nissan in the 900 block of Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights because it was being driven without its headlights and brake lights on.

Investigators said they smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked the four people inside to get out while they searched the car.

During the search, investigators said they found suspected weed and noticed what appeared to be the barrel of a gun sticking out of a purse belonging to 33-year-old Stacey Fox of Calumet City.

Stacey Fox | CCSO

According to the sheriff's office, Fox did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license. She was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, a felony.

Fox was ordered released July 9 following her first appearance at the Markham Courthouse.