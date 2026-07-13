Driver sought after Chicago hit-and-run seriously injures motorcyclist

The Brief A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Old Irving Park on July 8. Police say the driver of a black 2006 Toyota Camry sped away after the crash. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side last week, and police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver who took off.

What we know:

The crash happened around midnight on July 8 at the intersection of West Addison Street and North Pulaski Road in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling south through the intersection when a black 2006 Toyota Camry turning left onto Addison Street from Pulaski Road collided with the motorcycle.

The black 2006 Toyota Camry involved in a hit-and-run in Old Irving Park on July 8, 2026. (CPD)

After the crash, the driver of the Camry did not stop and instead drove west on Addison Street. The car had Illinois license plate FX39822.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and is still receiving medical treatment, according to police.

What we don't know:

The identity of the Camry's driver.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.