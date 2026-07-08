Chicago football player alleges police beat him while rescuing younger brother during teen takeover

The Brief Player disputes arrest: College football player Quotangelo Temples says Chicago police beat him while he was trying to get his 16-year-old brother to safety during a Douglass Park teen takeover. He denies assaulting an officer. Police give different account: Chicago police say Temples battered an officer while they were dispersing a crowd where fireworks were being launched at officers, leading to charges against him. Court date set: Temples returns to court on July 13 and says he has no regrets about trying to protect his younger brother.



A Chicago college football player charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a police officer alleges he was beaten by Chicago police while trying to rescue his 16-year-old brother during a chaotic teen takeover in Douglass Park.

The backstory:

The incident happened in the 1300 block of South Fairfield Avenue, where hundreds of teenagers gathered. Video from the scene shows fireworks being launched toward Chicago police officers as they attempted to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Quotangelo Temples, a Chicago native and college linebacker in Iowa, says he entered the crowd for one reason: to get his younger brother to safety.

"I was just trying to get my little brother out of there," Temples said.

Video obtained by FOX Chicago appears to show at least six Chicago police officers surrounding a man whom Temples identifies as himself. He alleges officers repeatedly struck him while he tried to explain why he was there.

Chicago police dispute that account.

Their narrative explains that while officers were attempting to establish a police line and control the crowd, Temples battered one of the officers. Police arrested him and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Minutes before Temples' arrest, police say another woman was taken into custody after allegedly battering officers during the same disturbance.

Temples denies striking any officer and says the video supports his version of what happened. He believes he became caught in an already volatile situation as officers responded to fireworks, a large crowd, and multiple confrontations.

The teen takeover created dangerous conditions throughout Douglass Park, with fireworks launched toward officers and several people injured, before police eventually cleared the area and made multiple arrests.

What's next:

Now, Temples says he is focused on clearing his name.

"I wish the officers could have just approached me differently," Temples said. "The disregard of what they had going on, how they was frustrated with the kids and all that stuff, that don't mean just take that anger out on me."

Temples is scheduled to return to court on July 13th. Despite the charges he faces, he says he has no regrets about trying to protect his younger brother.

"If my brother needed me again," he said, "I'd do it all over."

The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Tia Ewing.



