Fire forces beloved Chicago pizza shop to close, community steps in to help

The Brief A fire forced longtime Southwest Side restaurant Obbie’s to close after extensive damage Friday evening. No one was injured, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. A neighboring pizza restaurant is helping Obbie’s continue serving customers while it rebuilds.



A beloved Chicago Southwest Side restaurant is cleaning up after a fire forced it to close, but support from the community is helping the business look toward reopening.

Chicago pizza shop fire

What we know:

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Obbie’s Pizza, prompting employees to evacuate the building safely. No injuries were reported.

A viewer who had arrived to pick up a pizza captured video showing heavy smoke pouring from the building before calling 911.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, manager Jeff Twaragowski said it appears the fire may have started on the roof, leading him to believe the restaurant’s exhaust fans could have been involved.

The fire left the restaurant with extensive damage, and the interior is considered a total loss. Owners are now planning to rebuild and remodel, with hopes of returning stronger than before.

In the meantime, the community has stepped in to help.

Over the weekend, neighboring restaurant Triano's Pizza hosted a fundraiser, donating 25% of Sunday’s sales to support Obbie’s employees who were suddenly left without work following the fire.

What's next:

Obbie’s expects to remain closed for two to five months during renovations.

Despite the closure, customers can still order from Obbie’s. Villa Rosa is allowing the restaurant to temporarily operate from its kitchen while repairs are underway. Customers who call Obbie’s will be redirected with information on how to place orders and pick them up at Villa Rosa.

Restaurant officials said they are grateful no one was hurt and thankful for the overwhelming support from neighbors and loyal customers.