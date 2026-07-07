Father and son duo biking to all MLB parks supporting St. Jude's reaches halfway point in Chicago

The Brief There's a father-son duo of bike riders making a pit stop at their halfway point. That stop happens to be Chicago. Scott Pesch and his son Ethan are biking to all 32 MLB parks in support of St. Jude's hospital. The duo has named their ride Bike2Ballparks."



A father and son are riding their bikes to each MLB stadium. and they are making it count, by raising money for a hospital that treats children with cancer.

What they're saying:

Scott Pesch and his son Ethan are eager to arrive at Rate Field for tonight’s White Sox vs Red Sox game.

They’ve ridden about 57-hundred miles so far.

For them, Chicago marks the halfway point.

The father-son team call their ride, Bike2Ballparks. They took off from San Francisco, where they got to throw out the first pitch at a Giants game to start their 10-thousand mile trek to see a game at every major league baseball stadium.

They were at Wrigley Field over the holiday weekend, a highlight and halfway point.

Big picture view:

They were inspired to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, after a colleague’s daughter died of cancer.

Along the way, they are meeting new friends and experiencing the generosity of others.

Scott said he is enjoying this trip with his son.

"This is a real neat trip on several levels," Scott said. "We get to go see baseball games, we are cyclists on bicycles, people relate to that. Also doing it for St. Jude’s, a lot of people affected by cancer, all those audiences come up to us and thank us, which is really neat."

"There was never a doubt we would do it. Each stadium is a reward," Ethan said.

They say they ride about 90 miles a day.

They do have road support and in Chicago, they had to stop for repairs, for their rental car, not for a bike repair. They say bikes are more reliable.