Father and son duo biking to all MLB parks supporting St. Jude's reaches halfway point in Chicago
A father and son are riding their bikes to each MLB stadium. and they are making it count, by raising money for a hospital that treats children with cancer.
What they're saying:
Scott Pesch and his son Ethan are eager to arrive at Rate Field for tonight’s White Sox vs Red Sox game.
They’ve ridden about 57-hundred miles so far.
For them, Chicago marks the halfway point.
The father-son team call their ride, Bike2Ballparks. They took off from San Francisco, where they got to throw out the first pitch at a Giants game to start their 10-thousand mile trek to see a game at every major league baseball stadium.
They were at Wrigley Field over the holiday weekend, a highlight and halfway point.
Big picture view:
They were inspired to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, after a colleague’s daughter died of cancer.
Along the way, they are meeting new friends and experiencing the generosity of others.
Scott said he is enjoying this trip with his son.
"This is a real neat trip on several levels," Scott said. "We get to go see baseball games, we are cyclists on bicycles, people relate to that. Also doing it for St. Jude’s, a lot of people affected by cancer, all those audiences come up to us and thank us, which is really neat."
"There was never a doubt we would do it. Each stadium is a reward," Ethan said.
They say they ride about 90 miles a day.
They do have road support and in Chicago, they had to stop for repairs, for their rental car, not for a bike repair. They say bikes are more reliable.
The Source: Information is from original reporting by FOX Chicago's Joanie Lum.