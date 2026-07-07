Chicago weather: Warm stretch ahead with storms possible later this week

The Brief Sunny skies and mid-80s temperatures are expected in Chicago today, with similar weather continuing Wednesday. Rain and storms are possible Thursday and Friday before mostly sunny skies return this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s early next week.



Today is a wonderful day of weather with sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be much of the same with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

There is a chance for rain and storms on Thursday and Thursday night. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies. Friday will be in the low to mid 80s with the chance for rain and storms again.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be around 90 with mostly sunny skies.

We start next week with the heat cranked up! Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 90s. High temperatures will be back to the low 90s on Tuesday as well.