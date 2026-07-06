Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Route 20 in Hampshire

The Brief A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in Hampshire. Police said the driver left the scene before officers arrived. Route 20 was closed for the investigation.



A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday in Chicago's far northwest suburbs, and police are searching for the driver who left the scene.

Hampshire fatal hit-and-run

What we know:

The Hampshire Police Department responded around 12:40 a.m. to U.S. Route 20 north of Big Timber Road after getting a report of a crash and a person lying in the road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the roadway. Police said the vehicle involved in the crash had already left the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday in northwest suburban Hampshire.

Hampshire police are investigating the crash with help from the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity has not been released, and it remains unclear how the crash happened.

What's next:

U.S. Route 20 between Big Timber Road and Gast Road was closed while investigators worked the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use another route in the meantime.