Chicago man arrested in Evergreen Park, accused in road rage shooting

The Brief A 56-year-old Chicago man was arrested one day after a road rage shooting. A 28-year-old driver was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital in good condition. Edward Boyd is charged with four felonies.



A Chicago man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting another driver during a road rage incident on the city's South Side this week.

What we know:

Edward Boyd, 56, was arrested around 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday in the 9600 block of South Western Avenue in Evergreen Park, per CPD.

Edward Boyd | CPD

Police said Boyd was identified as the person who shot a 28-year-old man around 8:52 p.m. Monday in the 7400 block of S. South Chicago Avenue in Grand Crossing.

According to police, the victim was driving when he got into an argument with Boyd, who was in a black SUV. The victim then heard a gunshot and felt pain.

He was struck in his rear shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said Boyd sped away and was last seen heading east on 76th Street before his arrest nearly 24 hours later.

Boyd has been charged with four felonies:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm

Aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument that led to the gunfire was about.

What's next:

Boyd is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.