Chicago shooting: 4 wounded, 2 critically, on West Side
CHICAGO - Four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting Friday morning on Chicago's West Side, according to police.
Chicago shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 9:37 a.m. in the 400 block of North Pine Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.
Police said a 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were outside when a dark-colored vehicle stopped nearby and someone inside fired shots before driving away in an unknown direction.
The 50-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left arm. She was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition. The 20-year-old man was shot in the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
Police said two more victims arrived later at Mount Sinai on their own. A 21-year-old man who was shot in the back was listed in critical condition, and a 25-year-old man who was shot in the left leg was in good condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the shooting and whether the victims were targeted.
What's next:
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.