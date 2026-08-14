Chicago shooting: 4 wounded, 2 critically, on West Side

The Brief Four people were shot Friday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. A 50-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were critically wounded. Police said someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired toward the victims before driving away.



Four people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting Friday morning on Chicago's West Side, according to police.

Chicago shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:37 a.m. in the 400 block of North Pine Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were outside when a dark-colored vehicle stopped nearby and someone inside fired shots before driving away in an unknown direction.

The 50-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and left arm. She was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition. The 20-year-old man was shot in the body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police said two more victims arrived later at Mount Sinai on their own. A 21-year-old man who was shot in the back was listed in critical condition, and a 25-year-old man who was shot in the left leg was in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the shooting and whether the victims were targeted.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.