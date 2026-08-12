Northwest Indiana tornadoes leave damage, power outages and gas shortages

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado traveled through Munster and an EF2 tornado entered St. John, damaging homes, uprooting large trees and knocking down power lines. Thousands of residents across the region continue to deal with power outages, debris and gasoline shortages, while officials urge people to stay off the roads because of downed power lines and other hazards. In Portage, power outages are contributing to food and gasoline shortages. Portage High School staff and the Salvation Army distributed food, milk and water, while the school donated a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals to the city.



The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado traveled through Munster and an EF-2 tornado entered St. John, Indiana.

Residents are still getting by without power and amid a gasoline shortage.

Storm recovery ongoing in northwest Indiana

The backstory:

Power lines are touching the street in St. John. The road is closed, and the town has put out pylons to keep vehicles from driving into the wires.

A few homes did get their electricity back, but much of the region remains in the dark tonight.

New video of the EF-2 tornado that crossed into St. John was taken from inside a fitness facility. Water hitting the windows looks like waves before a glass wall comes crashing down. It is a reminder to steer clear of glass during severe weather.

National Weather Service surveyors say the tornado traveled through Munster and St. John.

Residents say it was seen over a lake in Three Springs. It damaged homes, tore down houses and ripped large trees from the ground. Debris remains in St. John, but crews and residents have been cleaning up.

In Portage, the lack of electricity, gasoline and food is causing tension. Police are concerned about safety issues.

Chief Mike Candiano said when night falls, it’s hard to see downed power lines. He urges the public to stay home and off the roads for safety.

At Portage High School, this was supposed to be the first day of classes. Instead, staff turned it into a day of service. Staff members and the Salvation Army handed out bags of food, milk and water to neighbors.

At this point, food in homes is spoiling, and grocery stores are crowded. Families cooled off in their cars as they drove to meet teachers and staff.

The school was able to donate a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch meals to the city of Portage.

What's next:

Portage also sustained additional damage from today’s storms.

Trees weakened by Tuesday’s high winds caused more blocked streets. Gasoline lines are forming at stations that are able to remain open.