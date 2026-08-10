Gibsons sued over oysters allegedly linked to veteran's brain injury

A lawsuit is being filed on behalf of Joe Belgio, a 44-year-old Marine Recon veteran and retired Cicero firefighter who allegedly suffered catastrophic brain injuries after eating raw oysters at Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse in Oak Brook.

Gibsons sued over oysters allegedly linked to man's brain injury

The backstory:

The lawsuit alleges contaminated oysters exposed Belgio to multiple foodborne pathogens, leading to cardiac arrest, a months-long coma and permanent brain injuries.

"Today, this vibrant father is confined to a bed at Hines VA Hospital, facing severe cognitive deficits and requiring lifelong, around-the-clock care," said attorney Karen N. Arenas. "We are seeking accountability."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Left: Joe with his fiancée and one-year-old daughter. Right: A current photo of Joe at Edward Hines VA Hospital

Belgio's family, fellow firefighters, Marines and members of the Little League community are also holding a fundraiser to help pay for additional therapy, specialized brain-injury rehabilitation and ongoing medical needs.

"I just want to make the best of what's happened, and I want my daughter to understand that her father is a fighter, in whichever form that comes," said Melanie Stayer, Joe's fiancee.

What's next:

FOX Chicago has reached out to Gibsons for comment and is awaiting a response.