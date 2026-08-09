Chicago crime: 6 shot, 1 stabbed, 3 killed overnight across city, CPD says

The Brief Six people were shot, and one person was stabbed overnight across Chicago overnight, resulting in three deaths, police say. The victims ranged in age from 24 to 45.



Six people were shot, and one person was stabbed, which led to three deaths across Chicago overnight in separate incidents.

The victims ranged in age from 24 to 45, according to preliminary reports from the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

One of the victims, a 24-year-old man, walked into St. Mary’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand around 12:30 a.m. He did not provide police with details about the shooting, so it was unknown where he got shot and who was responsible.

Fatal Albany Park stabbing

A woman was found unresponsive in the 4800 block of N. Avers Ave. in Albany Park around 1:48 a.m.

She had been stabbed in the neck. Police do not know who was responsible.

She died at the scene.

Austin shooting

A 24-year-old man approached officers in the 5000 block of W. Ferdinand St. in Austin around 2:30 a.m. and told them he had been shot.

He had been shot multiple times and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Austin shooting death

Officers responded to the 300 block of S. Kilpatrick Ave. in Austin around 2 a.m. for a shooting.

A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his temple. He died at the scene.

Little Village shooting

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of S. Kedzie Ave. in Little Village around 2:26 a.m.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was outside of a car when an unknown gunman drove by and shot him. The victim was shot in the head and died at the scene.

East Garfield Park shooting

Officers responded to the 3400 block of W. Carroll Ave. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 1:46 a.m. for a shooting.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds to his right arm and right hip. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Back of the Yards shooting

Officers responded to the 4500 block of S. Honore St. in the Back of the Yards around midnight to a call of a person shot.

The Chicago Fire Department found an unresponsive man near the location with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police provided no further details.