Homer Glen man accused of violent Darien home invasion, police chase

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The Brief A Homer Glen man is accused of breaking into a Darien home, injuring the homeowner and stealing a cellphone. Police say he then led officers on an 11-mile chase before he was arrested later that day by SWAT teams. A judge ordered him held without pretrial release as he faces home invasion and other felony charges.



A Homer Glen man accused of breaking into a Darien home, seriously injuring the homeowner and leading police on an 11-mile chase has been ordered held without pretrial release.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors' petition Thursday to detain 32-year-old Michael Lahey, who faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one misdemeanor theft charge.

Home invasion and police chase

The backstory:

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, Darien police were called around 2:23 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1400 block of Sequoia Lane after a homeowner reported someone had broken into his residence.

When officers arrived, the homeowner pointed out a Ford Bronco speeding west on Sequoia Lane. Police activated their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the SUV.

Prosecutors allege Lahey fled, driving more than 75 mph in 35 mph zones, cutting through a parking lot, speeding through a construction zone where workers were present and repeatedly driving into oncoming traffic.

Officers pursued the Bronco for about 11 miles into Will County before ending the chase because of public safety concerns.

Investigators later identified Lahey as the suspected intruder. Members of the DuPage County MERIT SWAT Team and Will County Sheriff's SWAT Team executed a search warrant at his Homer Glen home around 6:54 p.m., where he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities allege the homeowner heard the sound of breaking glass and went to investigate, finding a man later identified as Lahey outside the residence.

Prosecutors say Lahey threw a piece of broken glass at the homeowner, causing a deep cut to his arm and another wound to his torso, before climbing through the shattered front window.

Once inside, Lahey allegedly stole the victim's cellphone and threw a stool that struck the homeowner.

The victim escaped through the back door and was taken to a local hospital with a severe laceration to his upper arm, a puncture wound to his torso and bruising to his abdomen.

What they're saying:

"The type of aggressive, unpredictable and violent behavior that shattered an innocent man's sense of safety and security in his own home and sent him to the hospital with serious injuries, as alleged in this case, has no place in civilized society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

What's next:

Lahey's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.