Chicago weather: Storm chances return this weekend

The Brief Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible today, mainly south of I-80, with highs around 80. Warmer, drier weather returns Thursday before storms move back in Friday night and through parts of the weekend. Storm chances continue into early next week with highs mostly in the low to mid-80s.



Today we have showers and a few rumbles in our southern counties. Highs today will be around 80 with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for storms tonight, especially south of I-80.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, we have a clearing trend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for rain and storms is back Friday night and early Saturday.

During the day Saturday, we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain and storms Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday have the chance for storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. We may have lingering rain into Wednesday with partly sunny skies, and highs around 80.