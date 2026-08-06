Chicago Ducky Derby: 85,000 rubber ducks race for charity

The Brief More than 85,000 rubber ducks raced down the Chicago River today during the 21st annual Chicago Ducky Derby to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. The free Derby Festival began at 10 a.m. at Pioneer Court, with the duck race starting at 1 p.m. Ducks were adopted for $10 each, with prizes including a Chevy Trax, $2,500 cash, and Cubs tickets for winning entries.



More than 85,000 ducks dropped into the Chicago River as part of the 21st annual Chicago Ducky Derby, raising money for Special Olympics Illinois programs that support athletes statewide.

Chicago Ducky Derby

What we know:

The fun began before the race with the Derby Festival at Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave). Visitors enjoyed live entertainment, food trucks, games, and more.

The race began at 1 p.m. at the Columbus Drive Bridge.

Every duck adopted helps fund Special Olympics Illinois programs that provide year-round sports, health and leadership opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

The top winners of the race will win prizes like an all-new Chevy Trax, $2,500 cash, and Chicago Cubs tickets.