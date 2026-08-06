Six Flags announces new family adventure area with 9 attractions

Six Flags Great America is unveiling Camp Timber Trail, a brand-new family-themed area set to open in 2027 as part of a multi-year transformation of the park.



The new land will feature nine attractions and experiences, including three all-new attractions, four newly themed rides and two returning park favorites. Headlining the expansion is Sky Hawk, which Six Flags says will become the Midwest's longest, tallest and fastest suspended family coaster.