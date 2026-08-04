Court documents detail allegations against ISP sergeant charged with sexual assault

New court documents reveal what prosecutors say happened the night an off-duty Illinois State Police sergeant allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was unable to consent.

Illinois State Police trooper charged

According to court documents, the woman worked at Durbin's, a pizza restaurant in downtown Tinley Park.

After finishing her shift, she went to J.W. Hollstein's with friends before waking up the next morning in her car unaware of what had happened.

Now, Tinley Park police said 54-year-old Douglas Lee, of Tinley Park, is charged with felony criminal sexual assault involving a victim who was unable to give knowing consent.

According to authorities, Lee allegedly drugged the woman and took her to a Midlothian hotel where he sexually assaulted her.

Forensic testing found Lee's DNA on the woman's clothing, authorities said.

What do court docs reveal?

What they're saying:

According to prosecutors, the woman had known Lee since February 2024 and would occasionally see him at area bars.

On Aug. 1, 2025, she worked a bartending shift at Durbin's from about 10 a.m. until around midnight. Court documents state she drank about three shots during her shift and about three more after work while socializing with regular customers.

Around 12:45 a.m., prosecutors say the woman and a group of four or five friends decided to walk from Durbin's to Hollstein's. Lee asked if he could join them and was the only man in the group, according to the court filing.

Prosecutors say the woman remembers arriving at Hollstein's, where Lee bought her a hard seltzer and a shot. She also remembers dancing with one of her friends.

According to the court documents, those are her last memories before waking up around 10:45 a.m. the next morning inside her vehicle, which was still parked in the Durbin's parking lot where she had left it before her shift. She told investigators she had no memory of how she got there. Court records state she found her black workout leggings turned inside out, her bra on the front passenger seat and her shirt tucked into her jacket pocket.

After waking up, prosecutors say she went inside Durbin's to use the restroom where she noticed what appeared to be semen and became concerned because she did not remember having sex. She immediately told friends she believed she may have had sex with Lee because he was the only man in the group at Hollstein's. Friends encouraged her to seek a sexual assault examination at a hospital, according to prosecutors.

The woman later contacted Lee to ask what had happened, prosecutors said. According to court documents, Lee told her she had left her vape pen in his vehicle and met with her in the Durbin's parking lot to return it. During that conversation, prosecutors say Lee told her the sexual encounter had been consensual. The woman then asked whether he had put anything in her drink because she could not remember what had happened and was unsure whether she had been drugged. The filing states Lee told her he had taken her to the Aura Hotel before returning her to her vehicle and leaving her there because she could not drive.

Prosecutors say text messages between the two also showed Lee acknowledging they had sex and acknowledging that she had been in a condition where she was unable to drive.

The woman later underwent a sexual assault examination at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. Court documents state a urine sample collected during the examination tested positive for THC, barbiturates and cocaine. The filing also states she did not know how cocaine or barbiturates ended up in her system.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from Hollstein's shows Lee and the woman leaving the bar together around 1:30 a.m. Additional surveillance from Tinley Park shows them walking toward a fountain across Oak Park Avenue, where the woman tried to sit down but fell to the ground before Lee helped her up. Video then shows the pair getting into a Range Rover that police determined was registered to Lee at about 1:54 a.m., according to the court filing. License plate reader data later showed the vehicle traveled to the Aura Hotel, where prosecutors say Lee used the same credit card to rent a room that he had used earlier at Hollstein's.

Court documents state DNA testing later found male DNA on the waistband of the woman's leggings that was consistent with Lee's DNA.

After nearly a yearlong investigation, Lee was arrested on July 30.

What's next:

Illinois State Police said Lee has been employed by the agency since January 2004 and has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

ISP is also conducting an internal investigation.

Lee is due in court Tuesday afternoon.