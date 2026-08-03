Illinois man charged in crash that killed 3, including 4-year-old girl

The Brief A 22-year-old Sugar Grove man is charged in a crash that killed three people. Illinois State Police said he crossed into oncoming traffic to pass other vehicles when he slammed into an SUV head-on. The victims were from Des Moines, Iowa, including a 4-year-old girl.



A Sugar Grove man is facing felony charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash in Kendall County that killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said Carson M. Rehkopf, 22, was arrested following the Friday night crash on Illinois Route 71 just past Walker Road, south of Millbrook.

Carson Rehkopf | ISP

According to ISP, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. when Rehkopf was driving a pickup truck south on Route 71 and crossed into the northbound lanes to pass multiple vehicles.

Police said his pickup struck an SUV head-on, triggering a four-vehicle crash.

Amy L. Witter, 38, of Des Moines, Iowa, who was riding in the SUV, died at the scene.

Three other people in the SUV were taken to area hospitals. Police said 61-year-old James D. Witter and a 4-year-old girl later died from their injuries. All four people in the SUV were from Des Moines, Iowa.

Rehkopf was also injured in the crash.

On Sunday, the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office charged Rehkopf with the following:

Six counts of aggravated DUI involving death, a Class 2 felony

Two counts of aggravated DUI involving great bodily harm, a Class 4 felony

Multiple traffic offenses

What's next:

Rehkopf remains in custody at the Kendall County Jail while awaiting his first court appearance.