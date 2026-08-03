Evanston students build affordable home now available for purchase

The Brief A home built by Evanston Township High School students was moved to its permanent location Monday. The house will be sold as affordable housing. Interested buyers must attend a free homeownership information session and meet income requirements.



An affordable home built by students in the north suburbs of Chicago is looking for its future owner.

ETHS student-built home for sale

The house was built by Evanston Township High School students and was moved Monday from the school to its permanent location at 2120 Darrow Ave.

Home built by Evanston Township High School students.

The Geometry in Construction course teaches students math and construction skills by having them build a real house, which is then sold as affordable housing.

The program is a partnership between Evanston Township High School, the City of Evanston, and Community Partners for Affordable Housing.

What you can do:

Anyone interested in buying the home must first register for a Community Land Trust Homeownership Program Information Session through Community Partners for Affordable Housing.

The free classes are held monthly on Zoom, and registration is available at cpahousing.org/class-registration.

To qualify, a buyer's household income cannot exceed 120% of the area median income for their household size.

Traffic impacts

Darrow Avenue will be closed between Simpson and Payne streets from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., including both sidewalks. Parking will not be allowed in the closure area during that time.