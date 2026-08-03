MLB trade deadline: White Sox make early Monday trade for relief pitcher

The Brief The White Sox have made another trade ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. After acquiring a starting pitcher on Saturday night, they've added a reliever. In exchange, the Sox sent two minor league players to the New York Mets.



In the early hours of Monday morning, the Chicago White Sox swung a trade for another pitcher.

The Sox acquired Huascar Brazobán from the New York Mets for two prospects.

Full Trade Details: White Sox trade for Brazobán

White Sox acquire: Huascar Brazobán

Mets acquire: RHPs Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin

What we know:

Around 12:30 a.m., The Athletic reported the White Sox were acquiring Brazobán from the New York Mets.

This adds a reliever to the White Sox bullpen, taking some pressure off Grant Taylor, Bryan Hudson and Jordan Hicks.

Hicks has emerged as a dependable reliever this year for the Sox, while Hudson and Taylor have sub-3.00 ERAs.

Add Brazobán to that group of sub-3.00 ERA relief pitchers.

Brazobán has registered a 2.56 ERA in 46 games this season. He's struck out 49 batters and issued 23 walks in 52 2/3 innings pitched. He has an impressive career 3.50 ERA, but Brazobán took a major step forward this season.

The 36-year-old is in his fifth Major League season. He'll be a free agent after the 2026 season, as he signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Mets before the 2026 season.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how much more the White Sox are looking to add at the deadline.

The team has already added Luis Castillo in a trade with the Mariners. Could another pitcher be on the way?

Adding Castillo means Erick Fedde will move to the bullpen, meaning the bullpen already added some depth by default. With Brazobán, the White Sox have just made that list of relievers deeper.

Getz, however, did allude to the team trying to add a catcher at the deadline as starting catcher Kyle Teel could miss the rest of the regular season with a high-ankle sprain.

"I anticipate we do something," Getz said.

What they're saying:

"I am sensitive to the clubhouse and not being disruptive to this group because they've done something really special," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. "Trying to find ways to really fuel this club without disrupting the chemistry that clearly exists within this clubhouse."