Kendall County crash kills 3, including 4-year-old Iowa girl, officials say

The Brief Three people were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kendall County on Friday night. Officials announced on Sunday that one of the individuals killed was a 4-year-old girl from Iowa. The other victims were a 38-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, also from Iowa.



A crash involving four vehicles in suburban Kendall County on Friday night left three people dead, including a 4-year-old girl from Iowa.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Illinois Route 71 near Walker Road in Millbrook, according to the Illinois State Police.

One of the vehicles was traveling southbound on Illinois 71 and tried to pass several other vehicles and hit a second vehicle head-on, ISP said. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries. Three of them died at the hospital.

On Sunday, the Kendall, Kane and DeKalb County coroners identified the three individuals who had died in the crash:

Amy Lee Witter, 38, of Des Moines, Iowa

A 4-year-old girl, of Des Moines, Iowa

James Witter, 65, of Des Moines, Iowa

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.