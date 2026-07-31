Rare Louis Vuitton bag stolen at Chicago's Randolph Street Market 'within seconds,' vendor says

The Brief A rare vintage 1987 Louis Vuitton Cartouchiere handbag valued at $725 was stolen within seconds from a vendor's booth at Chicago's Randolph Street Market after the owner briefly stepped away. JCR Luxury owner John Crispino says thieves have stolen nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise from him over the past year, prompting him to lock display items, bring fewer high-end bags to markets and raise prices. Crispino is searching resale sites and working with other vintage dealers to locate the stolen bag, but says the theft highlights a growing challenge for small businesses selling at outdoor markets.



What started as another weekend selling vintage luxury handbags at one of Chicago's most popular outdoor markets ended with a costly loss for one small business owner.

John Crispino, owner of JCR Luxury, says a rare vintage Cartouchiere Louis Vuitton handbag was stolen from his booth during the Randolph Street Market in Chicago's West Loop on Sunday.

Now, he says the theft is forcing him—and other small business owners—to rethink how they sell their merchandise.

Rare designer bag disappears in seconds

Crispino has spent the last three years building JCR Luxury, a business specializing in authenticated vintage designer handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

While he still works full-time in software consulting, he says the business has become both a creative outlet and a passion project.

On Sunday, he was selling at the Randolph Street Market when he briefly stepped away from his booth.

"I had a friend watching my booth," Crispino said. "Normally, I lock things up because theft has become a bit of a problem at some of the markets. I decided it had been a slow Sunday, so I left them unlocked. Within seconds, somebody took the bag."

The stolen item was a 1987 French-made Louis Vuitton shoulder bag that Crispino had spent time restoring after purchasing it from a New York business that was liquidating its vintage inventory.

"It took a few hours to clean it up and get it in shape," he said. "I had a small repair done to one of the rivets. It was the first market I brought it to, and it just walked away."

The bag was listed for $725.

Crime of opportunity

Crispino believes the theft happened quickly in the crowded market.

"I think people are looking for an opportunity," he said. "They're scoping out booths to see what's secure and what isn't. These folks are really fast. You turn your back, you talk to somebody, you turn around, and it's gone."

Because of the crowds, he says identifying a suspect is nearly impossible.

"I think it's a crime of opportunity."

Theft changing the way small businesses operate

The stolen Louis Vuitton bag isn't the only item Crispino has lost.

He estimates thieves have stolen nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise over the past year.

"Everyone I talk to has something stolen at almost every market," he said.

As a result, he's changing how he does business.

He's now locking designer handbags to display fixtures with cables and locks, bringing fewer high-end pieces to outdoor markets and increasing prices to help offset the losses.

"It's inconvenient for customers," he said. "It's annoying to have to ask someone to unlock something, but it's the reality now."

He says theft doesn't just impact business owners—it also impacts shoppers.

"When inventory walks away, I have to recoup that money somehow," Crispino said. "That means raising prices."

Searching for the stolen bag

Since the theft, Crispino has searched Facebook Marketplace, Poshmark and other resale websites, hoping the bag might surface.

So far, he hasn't found it.

He also shares information about stolen items with other vintage and consignment dealers in hopes someone recognizes the merchandise.

"I think the people doing this are more sophisticated than we give them credit for," he said. "They'll probably sit on it for a while or keep it for themselves."

Where to find JCR Luxury

Despite the theft, Crispino says he isn't giving up.

His collection is available year-round at the Vintage Design Mart in Chicago's North Center neighborhood, and he continues to sell at the Randolph Street Market and seasonal events at The Shops at North Bridge.

He also updates customers on upcoming events through his Instagram page, @jcrluxury.

For Crispino, the biggest challenge isn't finding rare luxury handbags.

It's making sure they stay in the hands of paying customers.