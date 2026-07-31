Man killed, woman wounded in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman is wounded after multiple suspects opened fire from two vehicles Friday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side, authorities said.
Deadly shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side
The backstory:
The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. 16th St.
According to Chicago police, a 27-year-old man was standing near the street when two vehicles approached. Multiple suspects inside the vehicles fired shots, striking the man multiple times.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
A 56-year-old woman who was standing nearby was also struck by gunfire. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced, and detectives are continuing to investigate.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.