Man killed, woman wounded in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon after suspects in two vehicles opened fire in the 3400 block of W. 16th St. on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said. A 56-year-old woman standing nearby was also struck by gunfire and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been announced, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.



A man was killed and a woman is wounded after multiple suspects opened fire from two vehicles Friday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side, authorities said.

Deadly shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

The backstory:

The shooting occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of W. 16th St.

According to Chicago police, a 27-year-old man was standing near the street when two vehicles approached. Multiple suspects inside the vehicles fired shots, striking the man multiple times.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

A 56-year-old woman who was standing nearby was also struck by gunfire. She suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced, and detectives are continuing to investigate.