First look: Rescued beluga whales adjust to new home at Shedd Aquarium

The Brief Four rescued beluga whales from Canada are settling into their new home at the Shedd Aquarium after a complex journey to Chicago. The whales are under 24-hour observation as staff monitor their health and help them adjust to their new environment. The Shedd says the belugas may eventually be joined by more whales rescued from Marineland.



The journey to Chicago was only the beginning for the Shedd Aquarium's newest family members. Now, a dedicated team is caring for the rescued beluga whales around the clock.

On Wednesday, FOX Chicago got its first look at the animals in their new environment.

What we know:

Last week, it took a whale-sized operation to bring four belugas from Ontario, Canada, to Chicago — a coordinated effort that required trucks, cargo planes, custom-made slings, cranes, and massive water-filled tanks.

Now, the work begins. Much like people need time to adjust after moving to a new home, whales do too.

"It was months and months of planning in the works, with many people across multiple countries, so the actual arrival is cathartic, exciting, and it's also step one. The journey does not end when any given whale arrives at their final destination," said Dr. Karisa Tang, lead veterinarian and vice president of animal health for the Shedd Aquarium.

Four female belugas — all in their twenties and chosen to travel together because of their pre-existing bonds — arrived at the Shedd Aquarium on Tuesday, July 21.

Since their highly anticipated arrival, they’ve been under 24-hour observation, exploring their new surroundings, and have even been introduced to some of the Shedd’s eight resident belugas.

"There's no cookie-cutter way that any animal is going to adjust to a new home and a new life," Tang said. "When they initially arrived, we wanted to get as many samples and as much care given to them as possible in that time to try to be as hands-off as possible during their acclimation period. So we're getting bloodwork or breath samples, or getting them extra hydration, getting them a couple medications if they need it."

Marineland closed in 2024 amid long-standing animal-welfare concerns. Still, the remaining 30 beluga whales at the park were being cared for by staff. However, funding has since dried up, and the whales were facing the possibility of being euthanized.

The Shedd Aquarium, Georgia Aquarium, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego and Oceanogràfic València in Spain are expected to take in whales from Marineland.

While many still debate whether the animals should be kept in captivity at all, Tang says the belugas' health and acclimation are the Shedd's top priorities.

"They did not have the resources to continue to provide for them. We just want to give them the best life possible, enrich them socially, mentally, and hope they can live wonderful, fulfilled lives," Tang said.

From herring to squid, each beluga eats about 50 pounds of food per day.

Adult male belugas can weigh up to 3,300 pounds, while adult females can reach up to 3,000 pounds.

The Abbott Oceanarium at the Shedd Aquarium contains 3 million gallons of water and is made up of six interconnected habitats.

What's next:

The Shedd Aquarium could eventually take in up to six more belugas from Marineland.

The newest belugas won't be on public view until they are each fully adjusted to their environment. This could take weeks or even months.