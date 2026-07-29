'She was the rock of our family': Sister remembers Marine veteran killed in Fox River boating crash

The Brief Michelle Macias says her sister, Magdalena 'Madzia' Jablonska, was the heart of their family before she was killed in Saturday's Fox River boating crash. Prosecutors allege Richard Stevenson was traveling about 80 mph in a no-wake zone when his boat struck Jablonska and her fiancé's vessel before fleeing the scene. As the family prepares for funeral services, they have launched a fundraiser benefiting an animal shelter to honor Jablonska's lifelong love of helping animals.



As Richard Stevenson remains in the McHenry County Jail awaiting future court appearances, the family of Magdalena Jablonska is remembering the woman they lost instead of the tragic way she died.

What we know:

Stevenson is charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide after prosecutors say he was operating a pontoon boat at roughly 80 mph in a posted no-wake zone on the Fox River Saturday. Stevenson is accused of hitting and running over Jablonska's boat, who was inside another boat with her fiancé and their dog.

Prosecutors said the boat crash was so horrific, Jablonska suffered lacerations and was decapitated in the crash. Jablonska's family says her fiancé and dog were also injured, but are expected to be ok.

Magdalena Jablonska

Jablonska's family told Fox Chicago they want people to know 'Madzia' for who she was before Saturday's crash.

What they're saying:

For Michelle Macias, Madzia was never just an older sister.

"She was my role model since I was little," said Macias.

The sisters were 14 years apart in age, and Macias says Madzia naturally became a second mother while she was growing up.

"She was our best friend, second mom," said Macias.

Born in Poland, Madzia immigrated to the United States as a teenager before graduating from high school and enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps.

After her military service, she built a career as a project accountant while spending her free time riding motorcycles with her fiancé, traveling, visiting wineries, supporting her brothers' racing events and spoiling her beloved dog, Sasha.

Above all else, Macias says family came first.

The last time they saw one another was one week before the crash during Macias' youngest daughter's birthday celebration.

"It was my youngest's birthday and she just stopped by really quick to give her a gift and wish her a happy birthday," Macias recalled. "I gave her a hug and I said, 'Thank you, sister,' because we never called each other by our names."

Neither knew it would be their final goodbye.

Like many families coping with sudden tragedy, Macias says the days immediately after the crash have been difficult to process.

"That Saturday, Sunday and part of Monday's kind of a blur to me," she said.

Despite the grief, she says she is trying to live up to the example her sister set.

"She was the strongest of all of us and I don't want to disappoint her," Macias said. "I'm staying strong for everyone."

She says every member of the family is grieving differently.

"Everyone is trying to stay strong. Obviously, the adults are able to hold together better. The kids in the family, it hits them differently."

Rather than asking for donations to help the family, Madzia's loved ones chose to create a fundraiser benefiting animals, something they say perfectly reflects how she lived.

"I think the best thing to do in her name was... for the puppies, for the animals because that was her big thing," Macias said. "She always wanted to give and help others. What better way to remember her?"

The family says the fundraiser is intended to turn an unimaginable tragedy into something positive by helping animals Madzia would have wanted to protect.

What's next:

Family members are still making funeral arrangements while waiting for relatives traveling from Poland to arrive in the Chicago area.

Meanwhile, Stevenson remains in the McHenry County Jail, after a judge denied his request for pretrial release. His next court appearance is expected August 5th.

For Macias, she hopes people remember Madzia not as a victim, but as a Marine veteran, devoted sister, loving aunt and someone who dedicated her life to helping others.