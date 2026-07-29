Chicago weather: Rain chances could impact Lollapalooza

The Brief Chicago enjoyed sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday. Lollapalooza starts Thursday with warm weather, but rain could impact Friday and Saturday events. Sunshine returns Sunday before warmer temperatures move back in early next week.



It was a stunning day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday looks great for the first day of Lollapalooza! Sunny skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

A soaking rain could impact concertgoers on Friday and then scattered showers and storms will linger into Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday and then mid to upper 70s on Saturday.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Dry skies stick around early next week with temperatures returning to the lower 80s on Monday and then upper 80s on Tuesday.