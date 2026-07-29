Chicago weather: Rain chances could impact Lollapalooza
CHICAGO - It was a stunning day with sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.
Chicago weather forecast
What's next:
Thursday looks great for the first day of Lollapalooza! Sunny skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
A soaking rain could impact concertgoers on Friday and then scattered showers and storms will linger into Saturday.
High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday and then mid to upper 70s on Saturday.
Sunshine returns on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.
Dry skies stick around early next week with temperatures returning to the lower 80s on Monday and then upper 80s on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls.