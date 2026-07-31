Chicago weather: Storms expected over Lollapalooza weekend

The Brief Prepare for storms later today and Saturday, with 2 inches or more of total rain possible through Saturday. There's a marginal risk of severe weather and possible wind reaching 60 miles per hour for several Southwest counties. Sunny weather returns Sunday through early next week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.



Showers are moving in from the west. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast today, tonight and tomorrow.

We have a marginal risk for our southwest counties, where severe weather is possible with wind to 60 mph. The counties covered in the risk include LaSalle, southern DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy, western Kankakee and Will.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heavy rain is a concern, especially tonight, with totals around 2 inches or more possible through Saturday.

What's next:

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s. Storms wrap up Saturday night, and Sunday will be dry with partly sunny skies.

Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Monday will be around 80 with sunshine. Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s.