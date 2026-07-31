Chicago weather: Storms expected over Lollapalooza weekend
CHICAGO - Showers are moving in from the west. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast today, tonight and tomorrow.
We have a marginal risk for our southwest counties, where severe weather is possible with wind to 60 mph. The counties covered in the risk include LaSalle, southern DeKalb, Kendall, Grundy, western Kankakee and Will.
Temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heavy rain is a concern, especially tonight, with totals around 2 inches or more possible through Saturday.
What's next:
Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s. Storms wrap up Saturday night, and Sunday will be dry with partly sunny skies.
Sunday will be in the upper 70s. Monday will be around 80 with sunshine. Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s.
The Source: The information in this report came from Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody.