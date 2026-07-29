Human remains found in Chicago alley spark renewed concerns: 'Very disturbing'

The Brief Chicago police are investigating after apparent human remains were discovered in a South Side alley near 68th Street and South Prairie Avenue. The discovery happened about three miles from where the remains of Zenobia Weatherspoon were found earlier this month, though police have not linked the cases. Ald. William Hall is urging residents to stay vigilant, saying abandoned buildings continue to create opportunities for crime.



Chicago police are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were discovered Monday morning in a South Side alley, a case that has renewed concerns among residents already shaken by another high-profile discovery earlier this month.

‘Disturbing’ discovery

The backstory:

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to an alley near East 68th Street and South Prairie Avenue after receiving a report of what appeared to be human remains, according to Chicago police.

Ald. William Hall (6th) said a Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation employee made the gruesome discovery.

Investigators secured the scene for several hours as detectives and crime scene technicians collected evidence. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the remains, and an autopsy is pending.

The discovery happened about three miles from where the remains of Zenobia Weatherspoon were found earlier this month. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected or indicated the investigations are connected.

What they're saying:

Hall said the scene was difficult to witness and served as a painful reminder that someone is missing a loved one.

"What I saw was very disturbing. My stomach literally turned. It was not an appealing sight. Very painful too. Somebody’s missing a loved one," Hall said.

Hall said abandoned homes and vacant lots continue to create opportunities for crime and the illegal dumping of bodies, calling on residents and city departments to work together to address problem properties.

"What we need to do is continue to be vigilant. It’s something we all are responsible for. Continue to work with the ward superintendent and the Department of Buildings. Wherever we see there’s a stretch of abandoned homes that are irreparable, we call immediately. An abandoned building is an opportunity to do harm and dump bodies," Hall said.

What's next:

Chicago police said the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine the identity of the person and how the remains ended up in the alley.