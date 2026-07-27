Apparent human remains found in Chicago South Side alley, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were found Monday morning in a South Side alley.
Apparent human remains found in Chicago alley
The backstory:
The remains were discovered about 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 68th Street, according to Chicago police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.
The discovery comes about 3 miles from where the remains of 30-year-old Zenobia Weatherspoon were found inside a garbage can in an alley near 54th Street and South Union Avenue earlier this month.
Authorities have not said the two investigations are related, and police said there is currently no indication the cases are connected.
What's next:
No additional information has been released as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno.