Apparent human remains found in Chicago South Side alley, police say

The Brief Chicago police are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were found Monday morning in an alley in the 300 block of East 68th Street on the South Side. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, and Area Detectives are leading the investigation. The discovery occurred about 3 miles from where Zenobia Weatherspoon's remains were found earlier this month, but police say there is no indication the two cases are connected.



Chicago police are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were found Monday morning in a South Side alley.

Apparent human remains found in Chicago alley

The backstory:

The remains were discovered about 9:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 68th Street, according to Chicago police. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

The discovery comes about 3 miles from where the remains of 30-year-old Zenobia Weatherspoon were found inside a garbage can in an alley near 54th Street and South Union Avenue earlier this month.

Authorities have not said the two investigations are related, and police said there is currently no indication the cases are connected.

What's next:

No additional information has been released as the investigation continues.