Missing Indiana man last seen in Chicago after hospital discharge, family says

The Brief Family says 55-year-old Sean Antonio Anderson disappeared after being discharged from an Indiana hospital. Relatives say Anderson, who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was left without shelter after arriving in Chicago. Family says multiple police departments refuse to investigate his disappearance.



An Indiana family says they are growing increasingly desperate as they search for a vulnerable missing man they believe slipped through the cracks after being discharged from an Indiana hospital.

Search ongoing for missing Indiana man

The backstory:

Sean Antonio Anderson, 55, has been missing since July 16, according to his family.

Relatives say Anderson, who lives with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, diabetes and high blood pressure, was discharged from NeuroBehavioral Hospital in Crown Point, Indiana, and transported by Uber to Pacific Garden Mission in Chicago.

His family says the mission was unable to accept him because it was not equipped to provide the level of care he needed, leaving him without a place to stay. They also say they do not know whether Anderson left the hospital with the medications he depends on each day.

Family members say Anderson was reportedly seen July 24 near 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and in the area of 2241 S. Halsted St. in Chicago.

His sister, Nakea Anderson, says the family has filed missing persons reports with police in Merrillville, Crown Point and Chicago but claims all three departments have struggled to determine which agency is leading the investigation.

Anderson is described as 6 feet tall, about 165 pounds, bald on top with salt-and-pepper hair on the sides. He also has a permanently bent middle finger on one hand.

What's next:

The family is asking anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.

FOX Chicago reached out to NeuroBehavioral Hospital for comment but had not received a response as of publication.