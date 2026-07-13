Chicago police: Woman found dead in garbage can in Back of the Yards

The Brief A woman's body was found inside a garbage can in a Back of the Yards alley Saturday evening. The discovery happened in the 700 block of West 54th Street. Detectives are investigating while the Cook County Medical Examiner determines how she died.



A woman was found dead inside a garbage can in a Southwest Side alley over the weekend, and Chicago police are investigating.

Woman found dead in Chicago garbage can

What we know:

Police said the woman was found around 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West 54th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Her body was discovered inside a garbage can in an alley.

What they're saying:

State Senator Lakesia Collins identified the woman as Zenobia Weatherspoon, also known as "Zee."

"In this moment of profound grief, I am pleading with the public to stop sharing the video of Zenobia on social media. Please show respect and compassion for her family while they navigate this unimaginable pain; if you see the video, please report it and take it down. No family should have to witness their loved one's final moments circulated online. We demand a full, thorough investigation, and we pray that the perpetrators of this heinous act are swiftly brought to justice. Zenobia's death highlights a terrifying and rapidly rising crisis: the escalating numbers of missing and murdered women, not just in Chicago, but across the state of Illinois and our nation."

The scene where a woman was found dead in a garbage can in Back of the Yards.

"I remain steadfast in my belief that justice will be served for Zee, and I will continue to fight to ensure that our neighborhoods become places where women can live without fear. No family should ever have to grieve a loved one gone too soon by the hands of senseless violence, and no one should ever have to live with the fear that their loved one won't return home. Changing this reality is going to take all of us. Please keep Zenobia's family in your prayers. My heart goes out to every single person who is dealing with the profound pain of losing a loved one, or the agonizing uncertainty of not knowing whether or not their loved one is going to return home."

What we don't know:

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet officially released the woman's identity. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause and manner of her death.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.