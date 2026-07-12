Chicago crime: Boy, 14, among 13 people shot overnight across city, CPD says

The Brief More than a dozen people were shot overnight across Chicago in separate incidents, according to police. The youngest victim was a 14-year-old boy. There was also a report of a police shooting in Grant Park, but no details were released.



More than a dozen people were shot overnight across the city of Chicago in separate incidents, including a 14-year-old boy, according to initial police reports.

One of the victims died. Another 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the far South West Side.

Area detectives are investigating each shooting incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) also reported a police shooting in Grant Park early Sunday morning, but details have yet to be released.

West Garfield Park shooting

A 30-year-old man was walking in the 4200 block of W. Monroe St. around 4:15 a.m. when he was approached by two offenders who shot him. He was hit twice in the leg.

The gunmen fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Garfield Ridge shooting

A 16-year-old boy was driving a car in the 5100 block of S. Major Ave. during a gathering around 2:30 a.m. when he was shot. The boy was hit in the right calf.

The gunman fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

Near West Side shooting

Officers responded around 2:18 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Honore St., near the United Center, for two women who were shot while inside a parked car.

A 35-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 36-year-old woman had a graze wound to the head and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was also near the area and was shot in the right leg. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was listed in good condition.

West Garfield Park shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot in the neck in the 0-100 block of S. Kostner Ave. around 2:20 a.m. Officers found him near the 4300 block of W. Madison, and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Austin shooting

A 14-year-old boy was in the 5500 block of W. Van Buren when he was shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. He was taken to Loretto Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital by paramedics.

He was listed in fair condition.

Far Southwest Side shooting

Officers responded to the 5100 block of W. 44th Street around 12:38 a.m., where a 32-year-old woman was shot by a gunman from a distance who fired in her direction. She was hit in the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Later, a second victim, a 38-year-old woman, self-transported to McNeal Hospital after being shot in the left arm. She was listed in good condition.

North Lawndale shooting

Officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Kolin Ave. around 1:05 a.m., where a 28-year-old man had been shot in the right shin and left calf. He self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Police said the victim was uncooperative with providing details on the shooting to officers.

Roseland shooting

A 41-year-old man was shot and found by officers in the 500 block of E. 107th St. around 12:20 a.m. He had been hit in the cheek. A gun was found at the scene. His condition was unclear.

West Town shooting

Officers responded to the 1600 block of N. Washtenaw Ave. a little after 11 p.m. on Saturday where two men were standing outside when they were shot.

A 43-year-old victim was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 33-year-old was shot in the left leg and taken to Stroger in good condition. The offender fled the scene on foot.

The 43-year-old victim later died, police said.