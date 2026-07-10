Jury convicts Chicago man in murder-for-hire scheme: 'I want them off the board'

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The Brief A federal jury convicted Christopher Yates of plotting to have two witnesses killed before they could testify in his cousin's Cook County murder trial. Prosecutors said Yates recruited two people, provided them with a gun and cash, and promised more money for the killings. Yates remains in federal custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.



A Chicago man has been convicted on federal charges after prosecutors said he plotted to have two potential witnesses killed before they could testify in his cousin's murder trial.

Murder-for-hire plot foiled

The backstory:

A federal jury on June 29 found Christopher Yates, 41, guilty on two counts of murder-for-hire and one count of unlawfully transferring a firearm and ammunition after a week-long trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

According to federal prosecutors, Yates orchestrated the plot during the summer of 2024 as his cousin awaited trial in Cook County on allegations of fatally shooting a woman in 2020.

Yates recruited two people to kill two individuals he believed would testify against his cousin. Prosecutors said he supplied the pair with a handgun and ammunition and made it clear he wanted both witnesses dead.

"I want them both off the board. Both of them got to [expletive] go," Yates told the individuals, according to evidence presented at trial.

Prosecutors said Yates also provided the pair with $250 in cash and promised additional payment after the killings.

"Whatever you charge, I'm working on that," Yates allegedly told them.

Federal authorities arrested Yates on July 31, 2024, before the killings could be carried out. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

What's next:

The unlawful firearm transfer conviction carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, while each murder-for-hire conviction is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Yates' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28.