Chicago-area man charged with murder in fatal Mundelein apartment shooting

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The Brief A South Holland man has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a Mundelein apartment. Police said the suspect allegedly shot a man to death during an argument and seriously wounded a woman. Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody as the case moves forward.



A South Holland man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Mundelein apartment that left one man dead and a woman seriously wounded.

Mundelein shooting charges

What we know:

Deandre Harris, 21, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Investigators said Harris was visiting his 19-year-old girlfriend at an apartment in the 500 block of Deepwoods Drive shortly before 11:40 a.m. Monday when he got into an argument with a 48-year-old man who also lived there.

Officials said Harris pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the man several times. A 4-7year-old woman identified as the victim's girlfriend was also hit by the gunfire.

The 48-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was also hospitalized with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

After the shooting, investigators obtained a description of the suspect's vehicle, which was later located by Illinois State Police on an interstate near the Indiana border. Harris was taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Authorities said a gun was recovered from Harris' vehicle after investigators obtained a search warrant.

Harris was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning. Prosecutors said they intend to seek his detention while he awaits trial.