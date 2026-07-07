Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Mundelein shooting; 2 in custody

The Brief A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting at a Mundelein apartment Monday morning. Police tracked down a suspect vehicle near the Indiana border and took two people into custody. Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted, domestic-related incident.



A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Monday morning at a Mundelein apartment, and two people were later taken into custody after Illinois State Police stopped a suspect vehicle near the Indiana border.

Mundelein double shooting

What we know:

According to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force and the Mundelein Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 500 block of Deepwoods Drive after 911 callers reported that two people had been shot and one person was unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening. The man was also transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said officers quickly obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and shared it with law enforcement agencies across the region.

Illinois State Police later located the vehicle on an interstate near the Indiana border, conducted a traffic stop and took a man and a woman into custody without incident.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities believe the shooting was a targeted, domestic-related incident.

What's next:

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Mundelein police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide.