Chicago-area 420 Smoke Shop accused of illegally selling marijuana

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The Brief A Berwyn smoke shop owner and an employee are facing drug charges after investigators said the business illegally sold cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms. Authorities recovered about 36 kilograms of cannabis products while executing a search warrant at the store. Both defendants were released from custody after their initial court appearances and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.



A suburban Chicago smoke shop with "420" in its name is facing criminal charges after investigators said the business was illegally selling marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms without the required licenses.

420 Smoke Shop busted

What we know:

An investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, found that the 420 Smoke Shop, located at 6348 W. 26th St., was selling cannabis and cannabis-infused products despite not being legally licensed to do so.

Investigators said the case began after multiple undercover purchases at the business confirmed the illegal sales. Authorities also claimed the shop was selling psilocybin mushrooms, a controlled substance under Illinois law.

On June 25, Cook County investigators, along with Berwyn police, executed a search warrant at the store. During the search, investigators recovered about 36 kilograms of cannabis products.

Wasif Mohammad, 24, was arrested on the day of the search. He was charged with manufacture and delivery of cannabis and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Four days later, on June 29, the shop's owner, Samara Alawaisi, 35, of Homer Glen, turned himself in to investigators. He faces the same charges of manufacture and delivery of cannabis and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Following their first court hearings, both Mohammad and Alawaisi were ordered released from custody.