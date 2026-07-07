Chicago-area 420 Smoke Shop accused of illegally selling marijuana
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago smoke shop with "420" in its name is facing criminal charges after investigators said the business was illegally selling marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms without the required licenses.
420 Smoke Shop busted
What we know:
An investigation by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, found that the 420 Smoke Shop, located at 6348 W. 26th St., was selling cannabis and cannabis-infused products despite not being legally licensed to do so.
Investigators said the case began after multiple undercover purchases at the business confirmed the illegal sales. Authorities also claimed the shop was selling psilocybin mushrooms, a controlled substance under Illinois law.
On June 25, Cook County investigators, along with Berwyn police, executed a search warrant at the store. During the search, investigators recovered about 36 kilograms of cannabis products.
Wasif Mohammad, 24, was arrested on the day of the search. He was charged with manufacture and delivery of cannabis and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Four days later, on June 29, the shop's owner, Samara Alawaisi, 35, of Homer Glen, turned himself in to investigators. He faces the same charges of manufacture and delivery of cannabis and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Following their first court hearings, both Mohammad and Alawaisi were ordered released from custody.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.