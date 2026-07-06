Cook County crime cases: Alabama robbery suspect arrested in Oak Park; Chicago woman charged

The Brief A woman wanted in Alabama on an armed robbery charge was arrested in Chicagoland on June 30. Investigators said they tracked her to a home in Oak Park. In a separate case, a Chicago woman was charged after deputies reported finding a loaded gun in her SUV during a traffic stop.



A woman wanted in Alabama for armed robbery was arrested in the west suburbs last month, and in a separate incident, a Chicago woman was charged after deputies found a loaded gun in her vehicle during a traffic stop in Streeterville, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Alabama fugitive arrested

The backstory:

The sheriff's office said 35-year-old Aracelis Ortiz was arrested on June 30 after investigators worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to track her down.

Aracelis Ortiz | CCSO

According to the sheriff's office, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force contacted them on June 23 for help finding Ortiz, who is wanted in Russell County, Alabama. She is accused of robbing a store while armed with a gun.

Investigators learned Ortiz might be staying in the 1000 block of North Boulevard in Oak Park and could be driving a black Volkswagen Jetta.

Deputies set up surveillance near the home on June 30 and found the Jetta parked nearby. Later, they saw a woman matching Ortiz's description get into the car. Officers stopped the vehicle, confirmed her identity and arrested her.

Ortiz remains in the Cook County Jail while she waits to be extradited to Alabama.

Chicago gun arrest

In a separate case, the sheriff's office said 52-year-old Carmella Wyatt of Chicago was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon after a traffic stop in the Streeterville neighborhood on June 26.

Deputies said they stopped Wyatt's Ford Bronco around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue because the vehicle's registration had expired.

During the stop, officers learned Wyatt had a suspended driver's license, a revoked FOID card and did not have a concealed carry license, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies asked Wyatt to get out of the SUV because it was going to be towed. They said they then found a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Carmella Wyatt and the gun recovered from her vehicle | CCSO

Wyatt was arrested, charged and released from custody on June 27 after her first court appearance.