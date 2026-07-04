Fourth of July fireworks end in teen arrests after crowd turns hostile in Joliet

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The Brief Several teens were arrested after a disturbance broke out during Joliet's Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Bicentennial Park, police said. Investigators say officers were assaulted, fireworks were thrown toward officers and the crowd, and pepper spray was used to disperse an increasingly hostile group. An 18-year-old man and four juveniles face charges ranging from aggravated battery on a peace officer to mob action, trespassing and resisting arrest.



Several teenagers were arrested Friday night after a disturbance broke out during the Independence Day fireworks celebration at Bicentennial Park in Joliet, where police say officers were assaulted, fireworks were launched toward the crowd and officers, and pepper spray was used.

Joliet fireworks arrests

What we know:

According to the Joliet Police Department, officers assigned to the fireworks event responded around 9:15 p.m. to the playground area near Bluff Street, just south of Jefferson Street, after receiving reports of a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance.

Police said officers initially encountered a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly in possession of an alcoholic beverage. When officers tried to speak with her, she refused commands and actively resisted arrest, authorities said.

As officers tried to take her into custody, police said a group of juveniles surrounded them and repeatedly refused orders to leave the area.

Investigators said the situation escalated when another 17-year-old girl allegedly pushed and spat on an officer. A 13-year-old girl is accused of kicking officers during an arrest, while an 18-year-old man allegedly pushed an officer.

Police also said officers observed juveniles lighting fireworks and throwing them toward officers and nearby attendees.

As the crowd became increasingly hostile, officers deployed pepper spray to disperse the group, according to police.

Following the fireworks show, officers continued working to clear Bicentennial Park and surrounding areas. Police said several individuals refused orders to leave, resulting in additional disturbances and arrests.

Tyreke Johnson, 18, was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, mob action, criminal trespass and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The following juveniles were charged and released to a parent or guardian:

A 17-year-old girl faces charges of underage possession or consumption of alcohol, three counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, mob action and criminal trespass.

A second 17-year-old girl was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, mob action and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with mob action, criminal trespass and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A 13-year-old girl was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, mob action, criminal trespass and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The incident remains under investigation.