Tornado sirens sound in false alarm across Chicago suburbs overnight

The Brief Tornado sirens sounded across parts of DuPage County just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, but officials say there was no severe weather threat. Downers Grove officials said the siren was accidentally activated while DuPage Public Safety Communications was testing the system. DuPage Public Safety Communications said it is aware of what happened and plans to provide more information at a later time.



Tornado sirens that woke people across parts of DuPage County early Tuesday were a false alarm, according to local officials.

Tornado sirens accidentally activated

What we know:

People from Downers Grove to Villa Park and Wheaton reported hearing tornado sirens shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Village of Downers Grove said the tornado siren was accidentally activated by DuPage Public Safety Communications while the agency was testing the system.

Officials said there was no severe weather threat to be concerned about.

DuPage Public Safety Communications said it was aware of the siren activation and would provide more information about what happened at a later time.

The unexpected sirens prompted chatter on social media platforms, including Facebook and Reddit, as people questioned why they were awakened by the warning.

The backstory:

In May 2025, DuPage County upgraded its emergency systems with new technology designed to activate tornado sirens faster.

The county said at the time that the upgrade was intended to give people more time to get to safety during severe weather.

While Tuesday morning's siren was a false alarm, tornado sirens are meant to warn people of a potentially dangerous situation.

When a tornado siren sounds during an actual emergency, people should seek shelter immediately.

The false alarm also comes after recent severe weather across the Chicago area. In Indiana, more than 90,000 customers in NIPSCO's service area remained without power as of 6 a.m. Tuesday following severe storms last week.