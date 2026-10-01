Dedicated bus lane coming to Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago

The Brief Dedicated bus lane: Chicago is adding a northbound bus-only lane on the east side of Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive to improve service through the Cultural Mile. Improving transit: Officials say about 1,490 buses across 21 routes use the corridor, and the dedicated lane is expected to reduce delays and allow buses to run more efficiently with minimal impact on car traffic. Construction underway: CDOT has begun overnight installation of pavement markings and signs, with work expected to take seven to 10 days, weather permitting.



A new dedicated bus lane will run along the northbound side of Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive through the city's Cultural Mile, passing landmarks including the Art Institute of Chicago and Millennium Park.

The lane will be installed only on the east side of the street, but transit officials say it is expected to reduce downtown congestion and improve bus service.

New bus lane in downtown Chicago

The backstory:

City, state and regional transportation officials say reserving the 1.5-mile stretch for buses will shorten travel times while having less effect on vehicle traffic than many drivers expect.

According to the city, about 1,490 buses serving 21 routes use at least part of the corridor. One of those routes, the No. 4 Cottage Grove, joins Michigan Avenue at 31st Street and continues north to Randolph Street. Officials say the dedicated lane will allow buses to operate more efficiently and maintain more consistent service.

"It’s one constant string of buses. Some of them go all the way through up to North Michigan Avenue. Some turn to come back through State. So it’s become, I think, like a big transit corridor. And by doing this, we’ll keep cars and Ubers out of those bus lanes and I think speed up the service a bit," said Joseph Schwieterman, a transportation expert and professor at DePaul University.

Schwieterman said the one-sided design is unusual but likely reflects existing traffic patterns.

"Unusual to do something on one side of the street. I think though a lot of buses do kind of go in the counterclockwise fashion coming through the Loop, so there’s a little heavier traffic, especially on the north end of the new corridor. So it’ll have outsized benefits, even though it’s a one-sided project," he added.

What's next:

CDOT has begun installing new pavement markings and signs. The work is being completed overnight and is expected to take seven to 10 days, although inclement weather could delay the schedule.