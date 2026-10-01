Dedicated bus lane coming to Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - A new dedicated bus lane will run along the northbound side of Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive through the city's Cultural Mile, passing landmarks including the Art Institute of Chicago and Millennium Park.
The lane will be installed only on the east side of the street, but transit officials say it is expected to reduce downtown congestion and improve bus service.
New bus lane in downtown Chicago
The backstory:
City, state and regional transportation officials say reserving the 1.5-mile stretch for buses will shorten travel times while having less effect on vehicle traffic than many drivers expect.
According to the city, about 1,490 buses serving 21 routes use at least part of the corridor. One of those routes, the No. 4 Cottage Grove, joins Michigan Avenue at 31st Street and continues north to Randolph Street. Officials say the dedicated lane will allow buses to operate more efficiently and maintain more consistent service.
"It’s one constant string of buses. Some of them go all the way through up to North Michigan Avenue. Some turn to come back through State. So it’s become, I think, like a big transit corridor. And by doing this, we’ll keep cars and Ubers out of those bus lanes and I think speed up the service a bit," said Joseph Schwieterman, a transportation expert and professor at DePaul University.
Schwieterman said the one-sided design is unusual but likely reflects existing traffic patterns.
"Unusual to do something on one side of the street. I think though a lot of buses do kind of go in the counterclockwise fashion coming through the Loop, so there’s a little heavier traffic, especially on the north end of the new corridor. So it’ll have outsized benefits, even though it’s a one-sided project," he added.
What's next:
CDOT has begun installing new pavement markings and signs. The work is being completed overnight and is expected to take seven to 10 days, although inclement weather could delay the schedule.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Transportation, regional transit officials, an interview with DePaul University transportation expert Joseph Schwieterman, and previous FOX Chicago reporting.