FBI adds man wanted in deadly Lansing Culver's shooting to Chicago Most Wanted list

The Brief The FBI added 38-year-old Sean E. Brown to its Chicago Most Wanted list in connection with the fatal June shooting of 47-year-old Bruce Gibson outside a Culver's in Lansing. Brown, who also goes by "Shootie" or "Shoot," is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, and the FBI is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Investigators believe Brown has ties to Chicago's Near West Side and the south suburbs and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the FBI or submit an anonymous tip online.



The FBI has announced its latest addition to the Chicago Most Wanted list. The agency is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for a deadly shooting at a south suburban Culver's.

Man wanted in Culver's deadly shooting

The backstory:

Sean E. Brown, 38, is now one of FBI Chicago's Most Wanted fugitives.

In early June, Brown allegedly shot and killed Bruce Gibson, 47, outside a Culver's on Torrance Avenue in Lansing, Illinois.

The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

"We believe this person to be armed and dangerous," said Supervisory Special Agent Dustin Gourley with FBI Chicago's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force. "We believe that Sean Brown fired one round into the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle, instantly killing our victim."

Brown, who also goes by "Shootie" or "Shoot," was charged the next day and is wanted for first-degree murder.

Gourley says a female passenger was in the car, but exactly what led up to the shooting remains unclear.

"There is an unconfirmed encounter between our victim who was in the driver's seat and Sean E. Brown — unclear what was said, or whether it was a robbery or just an interaction," Gourley said.

Dig deeper:

Gourley says Brown has ties to the Near West Side, particularly the area of 18th and Pulaski, and to the south suburbs.

"We do believe him to be in the area, so we're asking the general public, please be on the lookout. Please look at this photograph. Anything would help," Gourley said. "Our main goal here is for Sean Brown to be in custody safely — for safety for him, safety for our partners, and our FBI agents who will be out looking for him."

What's next:

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should contact Chicago's FBI office or submit an anonymous tip online.