FBI adds man wanted in deadly Lansing Culver's shooting to Chicago Most Wanted list
CHICAGO - The FBI has announced its latest addition to the Chicago Most Wanted list. The agency is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for a deadly shooting at a south suburban Culver's.
Man wanted in Culver's deadly shooting
The backstory:
Sean E. Brown, 38, is now one of FBI Chicago's Most Wanted fugitives.
In early June, Brown allegedly shot and killed Bruce Gibson, 47, outside a Culver's on Torrance Avenue in Lansing, Illinois.
The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.
"We believe this person to be armed and dangerous," said Supervisory Special Agent Dustin Gourley with FBI Chicago's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force. "We believe that Sean Brown fired one round into the driver's seat of the victim's vehicle, instantly killing our victim."
Brown, who also goes by "Shootie" or "Shoot," was charged the next day and is wanted for first-degree murder.
Gourley says a female passenger was in the car, but exactly what led up to the shooting remains unclear.
"There is an unconfirmed encounter between our victim who was in the driver's seat and Sean E. Brown — unclear what was said, or whether it was a robbery or just an interaction," Gourley said.
Dig deeper:
Gourley says Brown has ties to the Near West Side, particularly the area of 18th and Pulaski, and to the south suburbs.
"We do believe him to be in the area, so we're asking the general public, please be on the lookout. Please look at this photograph. Anything would help," Gourley said. "Our main goal here is for Sean Brown to be in custody safely — for safety for him, safety for our partners, and our FBI agents who will be out looking for him."
What's next:
Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should contact Chicago's FBI office or submit an anonymous tip online.
The Source: The information in this report came from the FBI, statements from FBI Chicago Supervisory Special Agent Dustin Gourley, and previous FOX Chicago reporting.